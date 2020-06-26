Harvey coffee shop owner bringing a little variety to town

“I was a little worried, I had some sleepless nights, and cried a lot,” Misti Arnold said.

Arnold is the owner of Harvey’s newly opened Marsai’s Bean & Boutique, and starting her first business hasn’t been easy.

“I bought it in February and we started remodeling February 26th and then COVID hit and I was in the middle of the process of remodeling here and I didn’t know what to do and my husband just said we got to continue,” she said.

And that’s what they did, officially holding her ribbon cutting in June.

Arnold told KX News she’s happy to finally be open and bring a different style of business to the community.

“When I opened up the shop I wanted it more than just a coffee shop because I just knew that we needed a little more in here,” Arnold said.

That little more was a hair salon and clothing store, all placed under one roof. She calls it a one-stop-shop, but that’s not all.

“I knew from the get go that we wanted to do Farmers Wife’s Cakes,” she said.

Jennifer Dockter, who’s the owner of The Farmer’s Wife Cakes, is a long time friend of Arnold and has received national attention for her tasty sweet treats like cupcakes and caramel rolls, but most of her success has come from the comfort of her own home.

“We have a commercial kitchen that is licensed and health inspected, and meets state requirements. It’s located in the back of our home property and this is our first retail presence in a store setting” Dockter said.

Arnold says customers have rolled in non-stop grabbing a little bit of everything and making sure they grab one of Dockter’s sweet treats along the way.

“The town here in Harvey has been supportive. I think it was needed, with COVID everyone was locked in and this has just helped spread a little joy and happiness. You can come and have coffee and sit and talk and whatever you need to do. The cupcakes, that came along and she thought she made enough for the rest of the week but we’ve sold out in one day,” Arnold said.

“It’s been great. Harvey has welcomed us with open arms and we couldn’t be more thankful,” Dockter said.

