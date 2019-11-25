Has the Bank of North Dakota Changed its Stance on Working with Marijuana Businesses?

When it comes to legalizing medical and recreational marijuana at the state level, there were still a lot of unknowns for businesses.

Because it’s federally illegal, they are forced to deal only in cash. Most banks are hesitant to take in money from cannabis sales.

As KX News brought up a year ago, North Dakota has a unique situation with the only state bank in the U.S. The Bank of North Dakota is not regulated by the FDIC or the Federal Reserve.

Other banks run the risk of breaking U.S. money-laundering laws. However, for the State Bank of North Dakota, that law wouldn’t apply to them.

Last year, the bank told KX News they will not take in any money from the legalized sale of Cannabis, including medical marijuana, period.

Well, at a judiciary committee hearing last week, North Dakota’s first licensed medical manufacturing facility, Pure Dakota LLC, said they having been receiving payments by wire transfer from the state bank.

KX News reached back out to the bank’s president, who says nothing has changed in their stance. He says, they have been and always will clear checks and wire transfers for any business from one bank to another, but they are still not willing to open an account for any business dealing in legalized marijuana.

President Eric Hardmeyer says their policy stands until the federal government changes the law.