Haunted Fort is now open

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANDAN — If you want to get your scare on for Halloween, you can now check out the Haunted Fort.

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park has been putting it on for 18 years.

The event consists of a short horror film, zombie paintball, a tour of Custer’s house, Halloween themed beer and free pictures.

The park manager said this year the weather took a toll on sales.

Since the opening, they had to cancel one weekend. Officials said though this past weekend 2,300 people attended.

They also have something new in-store if you aren’t afraid of the dark.

“This year we have added Darkness Unleashed. That is our extreme haunt on November 2nd. So, all you get is a glow stick and we will see how tough you are,” said Dan Schelske, park manager at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.

The haunted fort is also in need of volunteers.

For more information click here

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

SM Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM Football"

Bowman Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Football"

Monday, October 21st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, October 21st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Safety Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety Tips"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/21"

Habitat Homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Habitat Homes"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/21"

Monday: Rain For Some While Other See Sun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Rain For Some While Other See Sun"

Beers for Boobs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beers for Boobs"

Changing lives by giving a chance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Changing lives by giving a chance"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Minot State Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Soccer"

Halloween Spending

Thumbnail for the video titled "Halloween Spending"

Veteran Earplug Lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran Earplug Lawsuit"

No more DAPL study

Thumbnail for the video titled "No more DAPL study"

Rush to harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rush to harvest"

Governor visits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor visits"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-20-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-20-19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge