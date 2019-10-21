Haunted Fort is now open

MANDAN — If you want to get your scare on for Halloween, you can now check out the Haunted Fort.

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park has been putting it on for 18 years.

The event consists of a short horror film, zombie paintball, a tour of Custer’s house, Halloween themed beer and free pictures.

The park manager said this year the weather took a toll on sales.

Since the opening, they had to cancel one weekend. Officials said though this past weekend 2,300 people attended.

They also have something new in-store if you aren’t afraid of the dark.

“This year we have added Darkness Unleashed. That is our extreme haunt on November 2nd. So, all you get is a glow stick and we will see how tough you are,” said Dan Schelske, park manager at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.

The haunted fort is also in need of volunteers.

For more information click here