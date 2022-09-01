BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Friday is the start of the Haunted History Downtown Tour in Bismarck, which will be every Friday and Saturday through September and October.

The tour gives everyone a chance to learn about the dark and haunted history of Bismarck.

The tours discuss everything from gambling, gunfights, ghost stories, and even a fire that nearly destroyed the city.

It’s also a chance to look back at the past from the very beginning to present day.

The tours last for about 45 minutes to an hour.