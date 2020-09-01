Haunted history tours return to Bismarck

Haunted history tours in Bismarck are back this week.

Starting Friday you’ll be able to go on a walking tour downtown and learn all about the history, with some ghost stories mixed in, too.

Stacy Sturm has been leading the tours for the last four years and says it’s a great outdoor activity, especially now with social distancing. The tours last about an hour and take you through some of the lesser-known parts of the city.

“I’d say it’s more historical. It’s fun,” Sturm said. “As much fun as you can have talking about murder, death, prostitution, gambling. But it’s a historical tour with kind of a fun ghost hunting edge, too.”

Each tour is limited to 10 people and costs $15 per person.

