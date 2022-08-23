The Missouri Valley Family YMCA is hosting its 4th annual Basket Ball this week — a signature celebration that brings together food, fellowship and fun to raise money for the sports complex’s outreach projects.

During the evening of the festival, guests can enjoy not only a backyard BBQ, but a huge variety of entertainment features, including yard games, a DJ, mascots, door prizes, a photo booth and a TV lounge. For those looking to donate more to the Y and win a few prizes while doing so, there will also be a silent auction.

With a mixture of live events, free food, and plenty of activities, the Basket Ball is sure to be a slam dunk for anyone looking to have a good night while helping out a good cause.

All money collected during the Basket Ball will go towards supporting future work by the YMCA and benefiting local community outreach projects — including Parkinson’s Wellness, Safety Around Water, Childcare Scholarships and Membership Financial Assistance programs.

Tickets are $50 for each individual, but anyone is welcome to donate. Businesses may also sponsor a table and attend the event with employees and guests.

The Basket Ball begins on Friday, August 26th, starting at 5:30 p.m. More information about the event is available on the Bismarck YMCA’s website. In order to attend or donate to the ball, contact the YMCA’s Executive Administrator at jamie.nelson@bismarckymca.org or 701-751-9710.