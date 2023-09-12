BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — National Cheeseburger Day is September 18, and Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews is inviting you to dive into their world of cheeseburgers.

According to a news release, Sickies is the destination for cheeseburger enthusiasts, as they have over 50 combinations every day.

Sickies Garage tries to push the boundaries of cheeseburger innovation with different bun options, as well as cheese options.

Here are just a few of the burger creations at Sickies:

Glazed Doughnut Burger has a glazed donut bun, American cheese, and peppered bacon.

Country Fari Burger has cheese curds, fried jalapeños, American cheese, and Sickies sauce.

Black and Blue is a premium Kobe beef patty with melted blue cheese, kickin’ bourbon glazed bacon, and spicy mayo on a brioche bun.

Jalapeño Peanut Butter is sweet and spicy with pepper jack cheese, peppered bacon, sliced jalapeños, and creamy peanut butter.

Beer Cheese Burger is on a pretzel bun with Sickies’ house-made beer cheese dip, bacon bits, croutons, and green onions.