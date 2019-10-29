Have a problem with bats, skunks or squirrels? Mark Runyan’s your guy

BISMARCK — Bats, skunks and squirrels are just a few wild animals that could end up in your backyard or house. But who do you call to get rid of them? Mark Runyan is your guy.

“I get calls to take care of animal problems. At that point, I will go to the house and do an inspection and see what it is you need to deal with and how to deal with it,” said Runyan, Animal Nuisance & Bat Control.

But not just any animal — wild animals such as bats, skunks and squirrels. That’s when he will put out traps and cages to capture them.

When it’s all said and done, he releases the animal into the wild, safe and sound.

“I don’t believe in hurting things. They are here for a reason,” said Runyan.

He’s been doing it for 17 years, but catching animals started at a young age

“At six or seven years old I would catch rabbits,” said Runyan.

Now, he is his own boss. And believe it or not, he said the challenging thing about his job isn’t getting bit.

“It’s collecting money,” said Runyan.

For many people, it’s an impossible job…but for Runyan it’s a match made in heaven.

“I love dealing with skunks they are fun. I like dealing with bats they are intelligent animals,’ said Runyan.

And he isn’t quitting anytime soon.

According to the Bismark Police Department, Runyan’s Animal Nuisance & Bat is the only company in the area that deals with wild animals. Animal control only handles domesticated animals such as cats and dogs.