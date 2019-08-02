Have you ever wondered if non-profits are a scam?

KX News is putting you first to inform you what to look for so your money doesn’t go to waste.

You should not donate to a non-profit or charity that is not registered as a 501 c-3 by the state. You must be registered to ask for donations no matter where you are in the process. To check if a non-profit is legit, contact the secretary of states office.

Another option is to ask the organization for a copy of an IRS determination letter to show if it is tax-exempt.

If a representative approaches you about a non-profit or charity, make sure you ask for the name, mission, goals and how the money will be used.

Look at financial statements of how they spend their money and if they are reluctant that could raise some questions.

Be careful of high-pressure sales tactics, they’re a red flag and could mean the organization is a scam.

State officials say fake non-profits are common in the state.

“In the last year or so we took action against a company that was using a name variation of the red cross. So, instead of the red cross, we are familiar with it might say the Red Cross of America instead of the American Red Cross. We took enforcement action and we obtained a court order,” said Parrell Grossman, North Dakota Consumer Protection Division Director.

Religious charitable organizations do not need to be registered but still need to prove where money will go towards.