Have you given up working out? Don’t — your body will thank you.

Some people give up on working out or feel they’re too old or don’t have the time anymore to get into shape. One survey even says the average age people give up is 41.

We talked to a gym manager who says it’s never too late to move your body.

Mike Baumgartner, Club Manager at the north Anytime Fitness in Bismarck says he’s heard a lot of people say they don’t have time. But that’s not always the case. He is a firm believer that taking time to move your body at least 3 times a week will make a difference.

“Health is number one,” said Baumgartner. “It’s hard to explain if you’ve never experienced it, but everybody truly should.”

There are some mental blocks people face daily that prevent them from working out. But there are rewards if you stay consistent.

If you make fitness fun, it’s worth it.

“Just start,” said Baumgartner. “If you don’t start now, you’ll always put it off.”

According to the survey, conducted on behalf of the fitness app Freeletics, Americans will take advantage of any excuse to get out of a workout, including, “the weather is too bad” (33%). Humorously, another 10% admitted to skipping a workout because the weather was too nice. An additional 23% said they’ve used eating too much as an excuse, and 15% actually used Netflix as an excuse to skip the gym.

The older you get the harder it is to change your habits, and the more irreversible damage you to your body because of an unhealthy lifestyle.

He says find some activities that you love, and become physically active in your participation in them.

Things like hiking, mountain biking, road bike riding, skiing, snowboarding, kayaking, swimming, running, and team sports are all fun options for physical activity.

Mike says when you find something that you love and are passionate about you will stick with it, and you will make it a regular part of your life.

