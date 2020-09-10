Have you seen more bees and grasshoppers this year? A crop protection specialist says that’s the case

This Thursday, July 25, 2019, photo shows grasshoppers on a sidewalk outside the Las Vegas Sun offices in Henderson, Nev. A migration of mild-mannered grasshoppers sweeping through the Las Vegas area is being attributed to wet weather several months ago. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

He says as we get closer to fall and the temperatures start to drop, the grasshoppers are looking for green vegetation and the bees are preparing for winter and collecting pollen from plants like goldenrod.

He adds that the dry weather this year compared to last year’s wet weather has brought them out of hiding. It’s important to pay attention to the grasshopper population for next year because they destroy crops.

“Kind of keep that in mind as we get into parts of June next year. This population is going to part of that over-wintering generation, so depending on how warm or cold the winter is, we could be experiencing this generation again in the spring before they begin to lay eggs,” said Travis Prochaska, crop protection specialist.

To avoid attracting bees, he says to avoid wearing bright colors, especially yellow.

