BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s no secret that the need for foster families is high in our state — especially for our youth. That’s why a group called Haven Hills is working to provide a safe space for them.

Haven Hills is going to be a community of homes that will be placed 10 miles outside of Bismarck. The goal is to have 12 homes and three resource buildings.

To help achieve this goal, the organization hosted a fundraising event Wednesday evening. It was free to attend, but all onsite food, beverages, and dunk tank prices went toward the fundraiser.

“In the state of North Dakota,” Haven Hills founder Amber Bohl explained, “there are about 1,500 foster care youths that are in foster care. When we dial it down to just Burleigh County alone, there are on average around 200 youths in foster care. Across the river, in Morton County, there are probably 70 or 80 more foster youth.”

­­­Bohl says another frightening number is the number of foster families. According to Bohl, despite the growing number of foster children, there are only 88 licensed foster homes in the area.