HAZEN, N.D. (KXNET) — The recent storms have struck many places throughout North Dakota, but some areas were struck harder than others.

Hazen Bay, located near Lake Sakakawea, was hit with hail and high winds. That storm flattened the crops in several fields just south of the lake.

One man told KX News he’ll have to replace two of his windows.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service also spent time in some of the places hit by the storms and can confirm that these forces of nature are certainly some to be reckoned with.

“Last night, we were tracking the storms that formed in Montana that went along Lake Sakakawea and the Missouri River,” explained NWS representative John Paul Martin. “Based on the radar, we were issuing warnings last night to expect wind speeds about 80 miles an hour from those thunderstorms.”

Another man says the storm was powerful enough to tip over his camper. According to Chet Karsnia, he and his family were luckily not in the camper at the time, but that it completed a full rotation after being knocked over.

“We did see it coming through on the radar,” he stated. “We did have the camper quite a bit further. It looked like it rolled a full rotation, and we had it anchored too on all four corners of it about 18 inches into the ground. It took quite a bit of wind to knock it over.”

Karsnia continues by noting that he’ll have to buy a new camper but is thankful that nobody was hurt in the accident.