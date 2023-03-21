HAZEN, N.D. (KXNET) — The American Heart Association is excited to announce that Hazen Elementary School is one of the top Kids Heart Challenge fundraisers in the state.

According to a news release, up until February 7, students raised almost $24,000 for the mission of the American Heart Association in North Dakota.

To celebrate their success, the students will get to “spin the wheel” for the chance to challenge a staff member of their choice to fun head-to-head competitions at a pep rally.

The Kids Heart Challenge is based on rooted science that has shown that kids who are regularly active have a better chance of having a healthy adulthood, as well as improving physical health.

The benefits of physical activity for kids include better grades, school attendance, and classroom behavior. It can also help kids feel better, improve mental health, build self-esteem, and decrease and prevent conditions like anxiety and depression.