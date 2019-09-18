Hazen man dies in a motorcycle accident

A Hazen man is dead after striking an animal with his motorcycle while traveling from Bismarck to Hazen.

Tuesday at around 9:40 p.m, a 61-year-old man from Hazen was driving a Harley Davidson 11 miles northeast of Center.

While traveling westbound on Highway 200, the Harley Davidson struck an animal. The driver lost control and went into the north ditch.

The driver was thrown from the motorcycle.



According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.



The driver was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation, and the name of the driver will be released once his family is notified.