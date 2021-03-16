‘He looked like a buffalo’: Local hunter recalls encounter with massive wild hog

Wild hogs are a huge problem in the South. But in North Dakota, they’re considered pretty rare — only a few sightings each year.

About 14 years ago, a Watford City man not only saw one of the elusive wild animals, he also shot one.

Shooting feral pigs is not recommended by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department — with one exception: When one is coming at you point-blank.

Which is what happened to Tim Defoe. An avid hunter, there are few mounts he doesn’t have hanging in his “man cave.”

He has all kinds of hunting stories to tell. This one goes back to Dec. 22, 2005.

Tim was driving home from his work on the railroad, somewhere between Ross and Stanley, when the group of people he left called and asked him to hurry back.

The group saw … something … in the distance.

“Here they looked across and thought, ‘Is that a moose?'” Tim recalled. “But then they’re like, ‘No it’s a buffalo. Oh, that’s a pig!'”

“So, one guy called me and said, ‘Did you guys see that pig?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah right, a big ol’ pig came chasing us.’ I was like, ‘whatever.'”

But when Tim returned to the group to call out the joke, he quickly discovered it was no joke — there really was a wild pig.

“I saw the brush moving, it was probably, I’m gonna say, 50 yards, and all I could see was his head and those tusks moving at me.”

It was grunting and it was coming right at him.

Tim usually carried a gun with him at the time and he reacted quickly, pulling his weapon and firing once.

“Didn’t even phase him, so I jacked another,” Tim recalled. “By this time, he was probably 20 to 25 yards, still coming at me.”

Now, only 10 yards away, Tim shot two more times, and then — hog heaven — he finally brought the animal down.

“He looked like a buffalo, because his front shoulders were higher than his rump,” Tim remembered.

It was a massive hog, maybe 300 pounds, and it measured 8 feet from hoof to nose. Its neck was about 42 inches round.

The mystery: Just where did it come from?

Feral hogs are generally assumed to be escaped farm pigs, but there were no hog farms in the area.

And this was one big, big pig.

“I call it a ‘Russian Razorback’ is what I think it is, that’s my theory,” said Tim. “I can’t see it being a domestic pig, turning this way that quick — where did it come from?”

Whatever its origins, Tim says his memories of this particular, unplanned hunt will always stand out for him.

“It just happened so fast,” he said. “Wasn’t expecting it, that’s for sure.”

A final note: To the hunter goes the spoils of victory. Tim cooked up some of the feral meat. He said it tasted like pork and was good, but it had a pretty wild smell…so much so that some of his friends refused to try it.