Two people were injured when a semi-truck lost control on I-94 in Morton County due to poor road conditions.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says roads were icy with freezing rain coming down when the 37-year-old Minnesota man driving the semi-truck lost control, crossed the median and went into the ditch. He hit a GMC driven by a 46-year-old Montana man in the process.

The GMC ended up in the ditch as well.

The driver and 49-year-old passenger of the GMC were seriously injured and taken to Sanford Hospital in Bismarck. The driver of the semi-truck was taken to CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was reduced to one lane for several hours.

The crash is still under investigation.