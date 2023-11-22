MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — On this busy travel day, there’s a new flight taking off from Minot on Wednesday evening.

Allegiant Air is starting its new service to Orlando Sanford Airport in Florida.

For the next few months, these flights from Minot and Orlando will take off on Fridays and Mondays. Since Christmas falls on a Monday, the Allegiant flight will take off on Tuesday the 26th.

According to the Minot airport, all other flights taking off and landing today have been running on time. Allegiant has offered service from Bismarck to Orlando for about 10 years.

According to Allegiant, to celebrate the new route, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $56.

“We’re thrilled to offer sun-seeking vacationers a new route to Florida for a perfect warm winter getaway,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning & chief revenue officer. “Known for its various attractions, famed theme parks, and family-friendly activities, the Orlando Sanford-area continues to be one of our most sought-after destinations. We expect travelers will enjoy our convenient brand of ultra-low-cost flights without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

The new flights will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times, and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com .