Heading south for the winter? Make sure to update your mailing address to get your ballot

KX News is Your Local Election Headquarters, and as the general election gets closer, auditors want to make sure you’re prepared.

If you’re one of the many North Dakotans who head south for the winter, be sure to double-check that you forward your mail to the correct address.

Ward County Interim Auditor Marisa Haman says some people use their residential address for the primary but forget to change it for the general election.

“So, if you do not let us know that you moved, your ballot’s not going to get forwarded and it’s going to delay you getting a ballot because we’re not going to know they didn’t get one until they call us,” said Haman.

She says the post office will not forward absentee ballots in the mail, so it’s important to let your county auditor know at least 40 days before the election.

