(KXNET) — People applying for government assistance in North Dakota will have easier access from now on, and get more customer support in the process.

This week, the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services launched a new, simplified service experience for those applying for Medicaid, SNAP, and more.

Those who are eligible to apply can do so online or through an enhanced self-service portal.

The launch will also include a new customer support center, which provides help from team members across local human service zones.

“The programs are complex, and so the application process can be complex, explains Michelle Gee, the economic assistance director for HHS. “Assisting households that are in need of these services is important so that they can receive everything that they’re eligible for.”

She says more than 154,000 North Dakotans participate in the Medicaid and economic assistance programs each year.