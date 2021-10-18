Health care officials urge the public to get COVID tests as holidays approach

Healthcare workers are urging North Dakotans to continue to get tested for COVID-19.

KX News spoke with officials from testing sites in Dickinson and Williston about the current numbers and the potential spread that could come during the approaching holidays

“Especially now as we are moving into the holiday season when we are spending more time with family and friends; some of them might be more vulnerable to COVID-19 illness. We would want them to get tested,” Upper Missouri District Health Unit Public Info Officer Daphne Clark said.

Clark says about 48 people are getting tested weekly on-site at Williston State College.

“The rolling positivity for Williams County is right around 15 percent,” she said.

As for Dickinson, Sherry Adams, the Executive Officer for the Southwestern Health Unit says testing has been busy these past three to four weeks due to people contracting the Delta variant.

“It’s really important to still get tested. It’s important to know also if you have COVID and there are a little bit different protocols as to staying in and isolating and quarantining a little longer,” Adams said.

A drive-thru testing facility has been set up in Dickinson in hopes of reducing COVID-19 numbers.

“We’re averaging 10,000 to 15,00 tests a day in North Dakota. Obviously, the numbers are down on the weekends. I think last week in our region, we’ve been testing about three to five samples a day,” Adams said.

The Dickinson site is giving 4-500 tests a week and people testing positive have ranged from 15 to 25%.

Tests are available free of charge to register click here: