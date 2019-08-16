Health Department issues a warning for blue-green algae in Harmon Lake

The North Dakota Department of Health has issued a warning for blue-green algae in Harmon Lake in Morton County.

A warning means blue-green algae bloom is present over a significant portion of the lake and excessive levels of toxin are apparent.

People are advised to avoid contact with the water and should not take part in activities such as swimming, water skiing, kayaking and paddleboarding.

In other words, don’t go in the water.

Also, pets should not be allowed in the water.

People and animals that swallow water containing the blue-green algae toxins can become sick with diarrhea and vomiting. Other symptoms in people include numb lips, tingling fingers and toes; dizziness; or rashes, hives or skin blisters.

The health department regularly updates a statewide list of advisories and warnings for lakes and dams.

You can access and download the list here.

You can get more information on algae blooms from the state health department here.