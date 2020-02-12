Health Department Monitoring Coronavirus in North Dakota

Closings
Three people are being monitored for the Coronavirus here in North Dakota.

According to the Health Department– the three recently returned from China and are being actively monitored for symptoms.

Other than immediate family members–the three people are being told to avoid going out in public where they will come into contact with people.

During this process, it’s suggested they stay home for 14 days to make sure they have not contracted the virus.

As of right now, the three being monitored are not showing any symptoms.

Monitoring travelers allows the department of health to be quick in preventing the spread and containing the disease.

“The plan is that the centers for disease control and prevention will actually send us a notification of individuals that they are aware of coming through the major airports, international airports that have a final destination of North Dakota. Those individuals will be monitored,” says Kirby Kruger, the Director of Disease Control.

In general, the risk for infection for people in the US remains low.

The CDC says they confirmed a 13th Coronavirus case today, this time in San Diego.

As of this evening, there have been more than 45-thousand cases and 1,115 people have died.

