Health Emergency Declared in Burleigh County

Burleigh County Commission Chairman Jerry Woodcox has declared a health emergency for Burleigh County.

Burleigh County Officials said they continue to monitor the COVID-19 activity, and Burleigh County Departments have been undergoing efforts to mitigate activity through employee education, reviewing continuity of services and purchasing supplies for increased cleaning efforts and virus protection.

An Emergency Declaration allows for the utilization of the County’s emergency reserve fund to assist with expenditures related to this health emergency.

“We want to maintain a level of preparedness to ensure services and mitigate the spread of the virus,” Woodcox said.