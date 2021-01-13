Coronavirus
Health experts say if you test positive for COVID-19, reach out to your healthcare provider ASAP

by: Andi Ahne

If you’ve tested positive for COVID-19, health experts say there are steps you should be taking.

The North Dakota Medical Association (NDMA) is encouraging people who test positive for COVID-19 to reach out to their healthcare providers as soon as possible.

Even if you don’t believe you are at high risk for complications, you should check with your physician for treatment options.

There are two medications being made available for high-risk individuals that health officials say can decrease the risk of severe illness.

“This is a safe, effective, early treatment for active coronavirus disease, and really instead of waiting for things to happen, we’re taking the fight to COVID early in the stage of the disease,” said Dr. Josh Ranum.

Dr. Ranum says the use of these medications will also help reduce the number of cases requiring hospitalization.

