Health official gives advice on protecting yourself from COVID-19 variants

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

With the arrival of more variants of the COVID-19 virus in the U.S., state health officials are recommending people get prepared now.

According to the CDC, the highly-contagious coronavirus variant that was first found in the U.K. is doubling every 10 days in the United States.

There have been no reports of that variant in the Peace Garden State yet, but Dr. Joshua Wynne says when, and if, it does arrive — you should be ready.

He says doubling down on your mask-wearing could help double up on the protection against it. And although some countries have stopped administering COVID vaccines, he says that is your best protection against any strain of the virus.

“Preliminary data indicate that the vaccines are not as effective with some of the variants, especially the so-called South African variant, but from the data we have so far, the effectiveness is still sufficient to prevent severe disease in most people,” said Dr. Wynne.

He says whenever you are able to get the vaccine, you should.