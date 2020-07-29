Coronavirus
Health official: Holiday, lax attitude likely cause of ND coronavirus hotspot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A health official says the rise of coronavirus infections in Bismarck and surrounding area likely stems from multiple Fourth of July gatherings and citizens’ failure to take precautions.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch says there appears to be a lax attitude toward the virus and a belief that precautions such as wearing a mask don’t help.

Cases in Burleigh County and neighboring Morton County have tripled this month and account for about a third of the 1,038 active cases reported Wednesday.  

Gov. Doug Burgum on Tuesday announced a task force to investigate the spread of the coronavirus in the area.

