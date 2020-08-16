Health officials share the importance of getting checked for STDs

According to HIV.gov, there are more than 35 million people across the world living with HIV/AIDS, and in North Dakota, there are almost 400 people.

First District Health Unit reminds us of the importance of getting checked for STDs. All month, they will be hosting events to help end the cycle of spreading sexually transmitted diseases. We spoke with one nurse who said the key to stopping it is routine testing.

“Getting tested for STDs is so important because it can start locally, then if you pass it on to another person, that can spread so fast. It can start just by having localized symptoms but it can affect your brain it can infect all different parts of your body,” said Baily Krueger, Nurse at FDHU.

Krueger says you can always stop into their office to get information about testing.