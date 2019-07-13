Health Safety Tips for Summer Events

Health professionals are reminding you to take extra precautions when you go to activities and events this summer

Taking simple care, such as washing your hands with soap before and after being around animals. And, staying home when you are sick, can reduce the spread of germs.

Germs like to ride on inanimate objects, like strollers, pacifiers, and baby bottles. These belongings should not be brought into areas where animals are. When it comes to recreational water, do not drink it and wash your hands after you have been in it.

Health professionals say you can be at risk for serious complications from infectious diseases, which spike around July and August.

“Some of the bigger things that we worry about is E.Coli and it has been linked to severe illnesses especially in young children. I believe it was California that recently had a county fair that resulted in four or five illnesses in young children,” said Laura Cronquist, NDDOH Epidemiologist.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health, people and animals can spread the flu back and forth.