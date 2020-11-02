Healthcare center hopes to fill windows with snowflakes

Baptist Healthcare Center in the capital city is looking for a “blizzard” of support.

Back in March when the coronavirus hit North Dakota, the nursing home community put hearts in the windows.

On its Facebook page today, staff asked, “As we enter into the most wonderful time of the year, we would love thousands of snowflakes of varying shapes, colors, and sizes to replace the hearts.”

Anyone is welcome to join in the effort.

You can mail or drop off your snowflakes at Baptist Healthcare Center:

Baptist Health Care Center

Marketing

3400 Nebraska Drive

Bismarck, ND 58501