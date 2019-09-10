Don’t get tricked into checking your health.

Healthcare fraud has struck in South Dakota tricking people into “free” health DNA testing and cancer screenings. Officials in North Dakota fear that our community could be hit next.The North Dakota Medicare Patrol say the more red flags you spot the better you lower your risk of being scammed.

“It could be something they receive in the mail it could be a robocall, could be a call that they receive offering them braces or test any kind of genetic testing. Anything where you are giving up personal information for a product or service that these scam artist are trying to con you in to.” says Brenda Munson, project coordinator of North Dakota Senior Medicare Patrol.

North Dakota Medicare Patrol ask that you always seek information from your doctor or physician and if you feel you have been scammed do not feel alone and call the Medicare Patrol hotline.