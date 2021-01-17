Healthcare workers still feeling pressure from COVID-19 even as vaccines are being administered

Every day, healthcare workers risk their lives to take care of those in need and with COVID-19 vaccines being administered, you might think the stress health care workers face has gone down, but they say, it hasn’t.

Although daily case numbers are down here in the state, workers at hospitals and medical centers are still seeing their share of COVID-19 patients. And on top of that they still have to treat non-covid patients.

We spoke to one ER nurse who says they are still adjusting to working during a pandemic.

“Things have been just a little different pace for us. Our numbers change but the acuity of the patients that we see are much higher. We work great as a team and it’s been great to feel the community support,” said Shandel Grogan.

She says knowing there are people getting vaccinated is slightly relieving..but she knows it will be awhile before things are back to normal.