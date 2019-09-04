Healthy food, healthy lifestyles: Natural Grocers opens for business

Family-run Natural Grocers opened its doors to the public today in Bismarck.

The business is located at 840 South Washington in the former Staples building.

The outpouring from the community has been “phenomenal,” said store manager Jenny Jensen.

Jensen explained one thing that sets Natural Grocers apart from similar operations is they refrigerate all of their natural bulk items — doing that helps preserve them longer.

She also said people think eating healthy is too expensive. It’s a mindset they hope to change through their pricing along with educating and coaching the community in weekly classes on how to live a healthy lifestyle.