Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

Healthy food, healthy lifestyles: Natural Grocers opens for business

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Family-run Natural Grocers opened its doors to the public today in Bismarck.

The business is located at 840 South Washington in the former Staples building.

The outpouring from the community has been “phenomenal,” said store manager Jenny Jensen.

Jensen explained one thing that sets Natural Grocers apart from similar operations is they refrigerate all of their natural bulk items — doing that helps preserve them longer.

She also said people think eating healthy is too expensive. It’s a mindset they hope to change through their pricing along with educating and coaching the community in weekly classes on how to live a healthy lifestyle.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-4-19"

Helping Victims of Hurricane Dorian

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helping Victims of Hurricane Dorian"

Kaidra Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kaidra Update"

Vaping in Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vaping in Schools"

High School Volleyball Sept.3

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept.3"

Boys HS Soccer Sept. 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Soccer Sept. 3"

Boys HS Tennis Sept. 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis Sept. 3"

KX Storm Team Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

St. Mary's Girls Golf Invite

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Girls Golf Invite"

Stoplight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stoplight"

Legacy Boys Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Boys Soccer"

BHS Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "BHS Football"

Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Tribal Leaders Summit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Leaders Summit"

Wind Overturns Vehicles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wind Overturns Vehicles"

Your Health First: Flu Shot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Health First: Flu Shot"

Reginald Toussaint

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reginald Toussaint"

Hi Honey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hi Honey"

Flood Protection

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Protection"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss