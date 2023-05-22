During the school year, routines are structured around work, school and extra curriculars.

Then school ends and that structure goes out the window.

This can be difficult to figure out how to get everybody fed, especially if you’re at work and kids are at home raiding the fridge and pantry.



But Dietitian Rachel Iverson says there are healthy options the kids are more likely to gravitate to.



She says the key is to make healthy foods accessible.

Prepare veggie and fruit trays with your family’s favorite dipping sauces, and you will be surprised by the amount of produce your family consumes.

Also, just because something like broccoli is healthy, doesn’t mean you should buy it if nobody likes it, as it will likely just be thrown away.



And last, the three P’s. protein, produce and pizzaz.

“Protein will keep you full, it’s going to make sure you have nice muscle retention because you’ll eat that nice and evenly throughout the day. So that’s yogurt, maybe a string cheese, some nuts, a chicken salad. Something that’s pre-prepped and easy,” Iverson explained. “Then you add a produce which will add fiber and keep you nice and full. Carbohydrate to give us energy and all of those good antioxidants to keep us from getting summer colds because we want to be able to join the outdoors. And then we add something fun for the pizazz. We really want to teach kids and our kids that it’s okay to have a balanced meal so we don’t go on a huge binges and eat this entire box of Dot’s pretzels. Instead I have a serving on my plate It’s less scare or intimidating.”