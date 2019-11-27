Healthy tips to keep the calorie count down on Thanksgiving

Local News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

Overeating can be a problem during Thanksgiving feast, but some healthy tips can help keep the calorie count down.

Some of these tips include using less added butter in the recipe, trying replacements like skim milk over cream and trying to find lower-fat options to add to the menu.

Having different options like a fruit dish or veggie tray can help lower the total calories, but Bri Srnsky of Sanford Health said the No. 1 way is knowing how to manage your portion sizes.

“The fact of the matter is it really comes down to portion control. And being mindful of that, following hunger and fullness cues, not eating more just because it’s there,” said Srnsky, Sanford Health dietician.

While skipping breakfast may seem like a way to cut calories on Thanksgiving, it often leads to overeating at dinner. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Madison Brown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Madison Brown"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Thanksgiving Drinking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Drinking"

Trinity Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity Health"

Thanksgiving Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Safety"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (Supersized)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (Supersized)"

Why Do We Even Have Snowstorms In The First Place?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Do We Even Have Snowstorms In The First Place?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/27"

Your Winter Storm Questions Answered

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Winter Storm Questions Answered"

Beulah-Hazen Quad Duel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah-Hazen Quad Duel"

Wrapping Paper Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrapping Paper Drive"

Fargo North-South vs Mandan girls hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo North-South vs Mandan girls hockey"

Bismarck-St. Mary's wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-St. Mary's wrestling"

Men's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Men's Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

New Salem

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem"

BPS Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPS Security"

Papa's Polar Patch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Papa's Polar Patch"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge