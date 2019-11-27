Healthy tips to keep the calorie count down on Thanksgiving

Overeating can be a problem during Thanksgiving feast, but some healthy tips can help keep the calorie count down.

Some of these tips include using less added butter in the recipe, trying replacements like skim milk over cream and trying to find lower-fat options to add to the menu.

Having different options like a fruit dish or veggie tray can help lower the total calories, but Bri Srnsky of Sanford Health said the No. 1 way is knowing how to manage your portion sizes.

“The fact of the matter is it really comes down to portion control. And being mindful of that, following hunger and fullness cues, not eating more just because it’s there,” said Srnsky, Sanford Health dietician.

While skipping breakfast may seem like a way to cut calories on Thanksgiving, it often leads to overeating at dinner.