Hearing Loss Leads to Depression

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Imagine living in a world where you can’t understand the person beside you. Imagine not being able to communicate simply because you can’t hear.

Not a lot of people know how big of a problem it is..

We spoke with Jordan Tracey, student at Minot State University, and she said this. “I always felt like I had to hide it, just because I thought, you know, bullying would get worse or the jokes”

At age 13, Jordan Tracy knew she had hearing loss. A disability she tried to hide. She says she felt alone and in her own little bubble.

“It’s going to impact your ability to communicate in the world around you. It can–can be isolating and hearing loss is one of those things.” Says, Holly Pederson, Chair of special needs education.

Jordan is one of many, A third of Americans suffer from hearing loss. But only 11 percent of women and 13 percent of men in the United States use hearing aids. The ‘deaf and hard of hearing’ can not hear normal day to day things, and Pedersons feels that without aided hearing you could become depressed.

“And so, yeah. That’s always a factor both for children and adults. Is depression or anxiety because of isolation, for sure.” says Pederson.

Often times isolation comes from the fear of others not accepting you, But Jordan says, it made her stronger.

“I want, you know, to spread awareness. Especially to those young kiddos that, this is who you are. It’s almost like–to me it’s almost like having a super power, like, just because one disability is limited your other ones, you’re. All your other senses are heightened.”

This week marks the 60th annual week of ‘Deaf Awareness’, which brings attention to hearing loss and helps those in need.

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/hearing-loss/symptoms-causes/syc-20373072https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/hearing-loss/symptoms-causes/syc-20373072

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/24"

$250,000 Hole in One

Thumbnail for the video titled "$250,000 Hole in One"

Temperatures Plunge Later This Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Temperatures Plunge Later This Week"

WDA_Championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA_Championship"

Boys HS Tennis Sept. 23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis Sept. 23"

Kidder County-Washburn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kidder County-Washburn"

Hostfest Dancers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hostfest Dancers"

Child Abuse Arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child Abuse Arrest"

Minot Budget Approved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Budget Approved"

U-Mary Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Volleyball"

Century Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Volleyball"

U-Mary Men's Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Men's Soccer"

Monday, September 23rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 23rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flooding"

Remains Identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remains Identified"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Mosque

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosque"

Portable Signs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Portable Signs"

Vents and Winter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vents and Winter"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss