Hearing Loss Leads to Depression

Imagine living in a world where you can’t understand the person beside you. Imagine not being able to communicate simply because you can’t hear.

Not a lot of people know how big of a problem it is..

We spoke with Jordan Tracey, student at Minot State University, and she said this. “I always felt like I had to hide it, just because I thought, you know, bullying would get worse or the jokes”



At age 13, Jordan Tracy knew she had hearing loss. A disability she tried to hide. She says she felt alone and in her own little bubble.

“It’s going to impact your ability to communicate in the world around you. It can–can be isolating and hearing loss is one of those things.” Says, Holly Pederson, Chair of special needs education.

Jordan is one of many, A third of Americans suffer from hearing loss. But only 11 percent of women and 13 percent of men in the United States use hearing aids. The ‘deaf and hard of hearing’ can not hear normal day to day things, and Pedersons feels that without aided hearing you could become depressed.

“And so, yeah. That’s always a factor both for children and adults. Is depression or anxiety because of isolation, for sure.” says Pederson.

Often times isolation comes from the fear of others not accepting you, But Jordan says, it made her stronger.

“I want, you know, to spread awareness. Especially to those young kiddos that, this is who you are. It’s almost like–to me it’s almost like having a super power, like, just because one disability is limited your other ones, you’re. All your other senses are heightened.”



This week marks the 60th annual week of ‘Deaf Awareness’, which brings attention to hearing loss and helps those in need.

