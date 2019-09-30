Heart River Update

Last Sunday, rainfall caused the heart river gauge in Mandan to rise to eight feet causing some concern for landowners along the river. Officials say levels have since decreased, and are no longer nearing a dangerous level.

On Sunday, the Heart River is at 2 feet. The action stage is 15 feet and the flood stage is 17 feet.

Officials say this is normal this time of year, and residents should not be concerned. Last night’s rain didn’t cause a problem, the Morton County Emergency Manager says the river level was able to drop six feet as water passed through the river and ended up in the Missouri River.

Officials say everything could change depending on weather, so you should be on the lookout for any adverse effects due to rising water.

If you have questions or concerns contact Morton County Emergency Management at (701) 667-3307.