Heart Walk Aims to Raise Awareness

Hundreds of people gathered to raise awareness of heart disease and stroke at the annual Bismarck-Mandan Heart Walk on Saturday at the Capitol building.

The fight to the finish line is only half the battle for many of these survivors and their family members.

“It was hard and I got depressed for a while especially when I wasn’t able to walk or move,” said Samuel Sprynczynatyk, survivor.

Samuel Sprynczynatyk knows first hand what it’s like to fight for his life.

Last year he had two heart attacks in one day. It left him paralyzed, in a coma for nearly two weeks and he had to have several heart treatments.

But today, he stands strong on two feet finishing what he thought was impossible.

“This year being able to come and being able to walk and see the support of people here for people like myself. It is emotional,” said Sprynczynatyk .

It was his fiancee that helped save his life.

“Everything happened so quickly. So, it was a Sunday morning and we woke up. He said he didn’t feel well and within 13 minutes I was calling 911 and starting chest compressions on him,” said Medora Frei, fiancee of Samuel Sprynczynatyk.

And many people share similar stories. Which is why people came together at the state capitol to show support by walking and running for survivors.

The walk is meant to inspire people to make healthier decisions in life, especially since one in four people die of heart disease every year.

“I don’t know if it runs in the family or not. But knowing that one of my family members has it then that puts pressure on me to keep myself healthy and strong,” said Debbie Scott, supporter.

As for Sprynczynatyk, every day is a new day and he is not letting his challenges define him, instead, he is keeping hope alive with the help of his family.

According to the American Heart Association, there are ways to maintain a healthy heart if you live a healthy lifestyle by eating well and exercising as much as possible.

If you couldn’t attend the walk you can still donate by clicking here