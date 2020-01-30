Heartview opens new recovery center

The capital city has a new asset for people on their road to recovery. Heartview just opened their new facility in Bismarck today.

The 12,000 square-foot facilities include residential treatment beds, 15 efficiency apartments for people in early recovery, a dining room, and living area, and a full-service kitchen.

There are also offices for counseling, medical and administrative staff.

Given the demands of the opioid crisis, there was a need to expand, so Heartview kicked off a capital campaign in April 2018. This is the first time Heartview has offered housing to individuals in early recovery from addiction.

“We’re very proud of the fact that we help people reclaim their lives and it’s important work because the people we serve…they need another chance. They are desperate for help, they’re not a throw-away group of people. They deserve to have a place to come to get their feet back under them,” said Kurt Snyder, Executive Director of Heartview Foundation.

Snyder said the campaign has surpassed the $1 million mark but hasn’t quite reached the $1.5 million goal yet, so they are still taking pledges and donations.

For more information on how to help, Snyder said to go here.