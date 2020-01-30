Heartview opens new recovery center

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The capital city has a new asset for people on their road to recovery. Heartview just opened their new facility in Bismarck today.

The 12,000 square-foot facilities include residential treatment beds, 15 efficiency apartments for people in early recovery, a dining room, and living area, and a full-service kitchen.

There are also offices for counseling, medical and administrative staff.

Given the demands of the opioid crisis, there was a need to expand, so Heartview kicked off a capital campaign in April 2018. This is the first time Heartview has offered housing to individuals in early recovery from addiction.

“We’re very proud of the fact that we help people reclaim their lives and it’s important work because the people we serve…they need another chance. They are desperate for help, they’re not a throw-away group of people. They deserve to have a place to come to get their feet back under them,” said Kurt Snyder, Executive Director of Heartview Foundation.

Snyder said the campaign has surpassed the $1 million mark but hasn’t quite reached the $1.5 million goal yet, so they are still taking pledges and donations.

For more information on how to help, Snyder said to go here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

MAFB Airman

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Airman"

Heartview Opens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heartview Opens"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/30"

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 1-30-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 1-30-20"

Robert's one Minute Forecast 1-30-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's one Minute Forecast 1-30-20"

Healthy Big Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthy Big Game"

Court Doc

Thumbnail for the video titled "Court Doc"

Minot Murder Case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Murder Case"

Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29"

Ag Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ag Show"

Park Board Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Park Board Survey"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-29"

Thomas Beadle announces his candidacy for state treasurer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomas Beadle announces his candidacy for state treasurer"

Libraries Outpace Movie Theaters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Libraries Outpace Movie Theaters"

High School Hockey 1.28.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 1.28.20"

High School Basketball 1.28.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 1.28.20"

Washburn Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn Bball"

Century Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Bball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge