MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Kids now are becoming more and more competitive, which can lead to sportsmanship getting left behind.

But some young athletes recently exhibited a heartwarming display of: including everyone.

Sunnyside Elementary faced off against Lewis and Clark in a basketball game, with 10 seconds left in the game, Sunnyside’s Scott Harmon took a shot and missed.

At the time it seemed that the game was over as Lewis and Clark rebounded the ball, but something no one expected followed.

Lewis and Clark gave the ball back to Scott again and again until he made it.

Scott finished the game with two points, with Lewis and Clark winning the game, with a final score of 49-8, this act of sportsmanship went a long way.