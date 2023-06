BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The summer months can be a busy season for organizations like Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe. However, due to the lack of volunteers, the non-profit has been forced to shorten its hours.

Mark Meier says one reason for the lack of volunteers is that many take vacations during the summer months.

Heaven’s Helpers is now open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. If you are interested in volunteering for the soup kitchen, click here.