Heaven’s Helpers Closet (701) is bridging the gap to those in need

According to the 2020 Poverty and Shared Prosperity Report, COVID-19 is likely to push between 88 and 115 million people into extreme poverty.

As the pandemic continues, so does the need for things like clothing and household items. And because of the drop in income individuals and families are having a hard time staying afloat.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to match people up with people who want to give and have it distributed to somebody who doesn’t have to pay for it.. and the people who are in need especially with everything going on and the holidays, a lot of families that are coming down that are just really appreciative,” says Mark Meier.

Meier is the Founder of Heaven’s Helpers Soup Café, a non-profit that provides free meals to people.

About a month ago he partnered with a team of ladies who felt the community needed some extra help. Volunteer Terri O’Shaughnessy-Wilder say, “The coronavirus hit. We were watching people suffering — maybe not making it from paycheck to paycheck. We’re here to bridge the gap.”

Since layoffs, shutdowns, and job loss, men and women are falling behind. So Heaven’s Helpers Closet (701) was created to cover the basic needs of individuals and families struggling to make ends meet.

“Anybody qualifies all you have to do is reach out on Facebook, private message us,

or call the store,” says Terri.

All of the volunteers work without compensation in their free time and everything in the boutique is gifted from members in the community to those in need.

Terri says, “We have all kinds of people reaching out from the community the response has been overwhelming. We almost have it coming in so fast we can’t keep up.”

They offer things like clothing, bedding, blankets, personal care items, and shoes for free. Terri says it’s the right kind of mission at the right time.

“We’re all busy. We’re all scrambled. We’re running around but, if you really wanna give time to somebody that really needs the help, this is really from one hand to another,” says Terri.

A free gift to the community just in time for the holidays.

Places like this are needed in the community right now especially as those temperatures drop

And as more donations are taken the need for volunteers to help sort and wash items is apparent.

For information on how to donate, shop, or volunteer go here.