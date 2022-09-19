BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you have leftover coats or warm clothes for winter, there’s a group in the capital city that can use them.

On Monday, Heavens Helpers Closet 701 in Bismarck started its winter coat drive.

The group is collecting jackets, hats, gloves, and scarves to give to kids and adults around the Bismarck Mandan area.

They’re also asking for socks, underwear, and other goods to help low-income people.

Closet 701 supervisors say if you plan to donate any used coats, you’re asked to wash them first.

“The winter items such as boots and scarves, those are very helpful, and sometimes the blankets,” Brittany Renz with Heaven Helpers said. “The blankets, when they come in, they go out the door so fast, and we do get a lot of people who sleep in their vehicles.”

You can find Closet 701 on East Main in Bismarck.

They’re taking coat donations this week through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

This effort is just taking winter clothes, for any regular clothes donations, people have to schedule an appointment as well as help sort it out in the store.