Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe feeling stretched due to the shutdown

Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe has been serving the Bismarck community since 2009, but the last few weeks have stretched the non-profit to its limits — and it could use your help.

“Since the coronavirus hit, we’ve just been busier and busier,” said Mark Meier, Executive Director of Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe.

A couple of weeks ago, Heaven’s Helpers was already getting busy with about 300 people served in a day and they’re only getting busier. The Soup Cafe served a record 466 people last Monday. The executive director expects that number to keep climbing.

“We’ve been serving out the window and we also started a delivery where people who might not have transportation or who are shut-in or maybe quarantined,” said Meier. “We’re bringing it to them and just setting it on their doorstep that way they can have a hot meal.”

And last week’s snow left many people with nowhere to eat but the street. The CDC says congregating too closely can increase the spread of COVID-19. So people are asked to take their food in to-go containers and leave — or sit outside.

“I so wanted to break the rules on that blizzardy day and say come on an eat your meal in here.
But you know we just couldn’t…and it was like man, you know these guys get a meal but where are they gonna eat it? You now? They can’t go anywhere.. it was just tough,” said Meier.

He says their biggest need right now is volunteers to serve the many new faces who have lost their jobs while the pandemic drags on.

Meier says there are no qualifications in order to volunteer. He just asks you to be in good health.

For information on how you can get involved, go here.

