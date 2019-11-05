Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe gets 50k SuperGrant

Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe is expanding its services, all thanks to a new SuperGrant.

It’s just a regular day at the soup cafe, people come in hungry and leave happy without spending a dime. But behind the scenes, they have another reason to celebrate.

“We are going to go shopping,” said Mark Meier, Executive Director of Heaven’s Helpers Soup Kitchen.

The cafe was awarded a $50,000 SuperGrant by the Bisman Community Foundation. Founder Mark Meier said this grant will allow them to put their dreams in motion.

“We are excited because there are so many times people are in need of more than just food, they are in a crisis. We have no ability,” said Meier.

With this money, they plan to hire a crisis coordinator to help people find resources to get back on their feet and a delivery van to provide transportation to training and job interviews.

The soup cafe was chosen out of 11 other organizations that applied for the grant.

“It was a unanimous decision of the committee. We are so happy to be able to support their efforts and God bless them. If it wasn’t for them there would be a lot of hungry people out there,” said Gina Hruby, BisMan Community Foundation.

This is the second SuperGrant the foundation gave out to help support non-profits in the community.

As for Meier, this is a step in the right direction.

“Our faith in Jesus Christ to be able to treat others the way we would like to be treated is so important to be able to treat people with love and respect. Overall, to be the hands and feet of Jesus,” said Meier.

All of the food served at the soup cafe is donated from the community and on average, they feed about 200 people a day.