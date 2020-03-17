Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe in Bismarck in Need of Help

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The practice of social distancing is beginning to have an effect on a local soup kitchen.

Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe in Bismarck has seen a drop — not only in the number of people going for meals but also volunteers.

The founder, Mark Meier, said many volunteers have been canceling or just not showing up.

He also said there has been a drop in donations for the local organization, which is one of their main sources for food.

But as guidelines continue to be put into place, operations could change at the soup cafe.

“My fear is that they tell us we can’t serve or they tell us that people can’t come to the soup cafe. If that’s the case we will plan accordingly. We will still cook meals and maybe send them with people. Something to get people who need it, food,” shared Meier.

Meier said if things continue the way they have been, sandwiches and soups may be the only option.

They may also have to close earlier than usual.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Heaven's Helpers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heaven's Helpers"

Senior Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Center"

Social Services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Services"

Monday, March 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Daycare Still Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daycare Still Open"

Feeding the Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeding the Kids"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/16"

Monday Forecast: A cool start to the new work week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: A cool start to the new work week"

Trinity Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity Health"

Miller Elementary Bike Helmets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Miller Elementary Bike Helmets"

SPRING BREAK EXTENDED

Thumbnail for the video titled "SPRING BREAK EXTENDED"

PARKS AND RECS

Thumbnail for the video titled "PARKS AND RECS"

TSA More Sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "TSA More Sanitizer"

Amateur Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amateur Hockey"

Trump - "Stop Buying"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump - "Stop Buying""

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Sunday CDC on Gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday CDC on Gatherings"

Free Lunch Ward County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free Lunch Ward County"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge