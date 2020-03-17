Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe in Bismarck in Need of Help

The practice of social distancing is beginning to have an effect on a local soup kitchen.

Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe in Bismarck has seen a drop — not only in the number of people going for meals but also volunteers.

The founder, Mark Meier, said many volunteers have been canceling or just not showing up.

He also said there has been a drop in donations for the local organization, which is one of their main sources for food.

But as guidelines continue to be put into place, operations could change at the soup cafe.

“My fear is that they tell us we can’t serve or they tell us that people can’t come to the soup cafe. If that’s the case we will plan accordingly. We will still cook meals and maybe send them with people. Something to get people who need it, food,” shared Meier.

Meier said if things continue the way they have been, sandwiches and soups may be the only option.

They may also have to close earlier than usual.