Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe lent a helping hand on April 12 during the storm.

Mark Meier, the founder of the soup cafe, told KX News they served a number of people.

Meier even said that they prepared to-go meals for those who will need them in the coming days.

The soup cafe offered 3 different sandwiches, soups, and even salads.

Meier shared with KX that there was a family that relied on school meals to feed their kids, and due to the school closings that was no longer an option. He said they fed the family and many others whose meal reliance was cut off.

“A lot of our traffic today is people who need to eat, they cant hunker down at home, so they ate people in need,” Meier said.

Meier says they also packed away 25 meals for the families in need at the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way.

And they even sent several meals to the Ministry on the Margin in Bismarck.