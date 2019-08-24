Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe needs volunteers

Now that school is back in session, and many people are busy with their day to day schedules, Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe is in need of volunteers.

The Bismarck soup kitchen has been feeding hundreds of people in need in the Bismarck Mandan area for a decade.

All of the food served is donated from the community and, on average, they feed about 200 people a day. Which is why they need up to 30 volunteers every day, to manage and operate services to help those in need.

“If you are hungry, you can’t do things very well. People might steal for food. With the continuous cycle of the addiction and poverty, we hope to keep people’s bellies filled so they can have a positive day,” said Shelle Aberle, Heaven’s Helpers outreach volunteer.

Heaven’s Helpers is in the process of expanding by adding showers, washer and dryer machines, and a computer area, that will allow people to search for jobs. They expect those amenities to be available, starting in October.