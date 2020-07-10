Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe re-opens to the public on July 13

After being closed since March, Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe is re-opening to the public. That means the inside of the building will be open for guests to enjoy a meal.

The pandemic pushed the cafe to close its indoor food service. During this time, they served close to 10,000 take out meals a month. The Executive Director said the dining room will be at 75% capacity with a maximum of 50 people in at a time when they re-open. Their greatest need right now is volunteers.

“Not everyone is gonna feel comfortable working the front lines, waiting tables or being around patrons, but they might wanna be in back chopping vegetables or serving soup or sandwiches,” said Mark Meier, Executive Director of Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe.

They announced that Friday is the last day of their to-go meals and will be closed Saturday to prepare to fully open to the public Monday, July 13.