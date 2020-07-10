Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe re-opens to the public on July 13

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

After being closed since March, Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe is re-opening to the public. That means the inside of the building will be open for guests to enjoy a meal.

The pandemic pushed the cafe to close its indoor food service. During this time, they served close to 10,000 take out meals a month. The Executive Director said the dining room will be at 75% capacity with a maximum of 50 people in at a time when they re-open. Their greatest need right now is volunteers.

“Not everyone is gonna feel comfortable working the front lines, waiting tables or being around patrons, but they might wanna be in back chopping vegetables or serving soup or sandwiches,” said Mark Meier, Executive Director of Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe.

They announced that Friday is the last day of their to-go meals and will be closed Saturday to prepare to fully open to the public Monday, July 13.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Surrey Blue Sox Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Blue Sox Baseball"

Friday, July 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, July 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dickinson Roughriders Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Roughriders Baseball"

31:8 Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "31:8 Project"

BDAC Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDAC Open"

Taco John's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taco John's"

International Students

Thumbnail for the video titled "International Students"

Makoti Threshing Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Makoti Threshing Show"

Job Search

Thumbnail for the video titled "Job Search"

Conservation Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Conservation Day"

Oil Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Market"

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/10"

Isaak Motion Denied

Thumbnail for the video titled "Isaak Motion Denied"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/10"

Prepare for dangerous storms later today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for dangerous storms later today"

Home Instead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Instead"

NDC JULY 10

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 10"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Cancer Center Upgrade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer Center Upgrade"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss