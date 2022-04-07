In 2021, the Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe in Bismarck fed nearly 15,000 people more than 45,000 meals — doing all this without receiving any government funding.

The Great Plains Food Bank was on hand Thursday to present the executive director of the soup cafe, Mark Meier, with its Spirit of Service Award.

It’s one of three awards Great Plains Food Bank gives out each year; the other two are for passion and innovation.

The soup cafe takes pride in how all guests are treated with dignity. It was the guests who had nominated the cafe for the award.

“I always say we’re on either side of 200 every day, and the end of the month is always busier than the beginning of the month. They can have one bowl of soup or five bowls of soup; we feed ’em until they are full,” said Meier.

Meier says 30 volunteers are needed each day, Monday through Saturday, to cook, serve, clean up and stock the cafe.